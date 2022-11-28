scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

CBSE CTET 2022: Correction window open at ctet.nic.in; check how to make changes

CBSE CTET 2022: Candidates can now make corrections in their application forms by visiting the official CTET website — ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET 2022: Candidates have time till December 3 to make changes in their CTET 2022 application form.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today activated the correction link for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) application form.

CBSE CTET 2022 |Application dates, eligibility, validity — Is BEd required for CTET? all FAQs answered

Candidates would need to key in their application number, password and the given security pin to login and make corrections.

CBSE CTET 2022: How to make corrections

Step 1: Visit the official CTET website — ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, in the top scroll of the website, click on the link for correction window.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Key in your application number, password and the given security pin to login.

Step 4: After you are logged in, make the needed corrections in your CTET 2022 application form.

Step 5: Save the form. Download and save for future reference.

Now, candidates have time till December 3 to make changes in their CTET 2022 application form. Candidates can change their choice of examination city also, if capacity is available in a particular city. This facility will also be available on first cum first served basis only.

This year, the exam will be conducted between December 2022 and January 2023 in a CBT (computer based test) mode.

