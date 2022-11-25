HTET 2022: Admit cards to release tomorrow; check when, where to download

HTET 2022: The Haryana School Education Board (HSEB) Chairman today announced that the admit cards for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022 will release tomorrow, i.e. November 26, 2022.

Candidates who are to appear for the exam will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website — bseh.org.in.

HTET 2022: When, where to download

The BSEH chairman VP Yadav announced in a press conference on November 25 that the admit cards for HTET 2022 will be available for download from November 26 (Saturday).

The hall tickets will be available at the official BSEH website — bseh.org.in. Once candidates open the website, they will be able to find the link for the admit cards at the home page of the website. Upon clicking on the link, candidates will have to key in their required credentials. After that, the hall tickets will be available for download.

Press Conference Regarding HTET Admit Card Live pic.twitter.com/Sgs7vNmzqz — BSEH Official (@edubseh) November 25, 2022

According to the official schedule, the level-3 (PGT) exam will be conducted on December 3 at 327 examination centers from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. The level-2 (TGT) exam is scheduled on December 4 at 504 examination centers. tHE Level 1 (PRT) exam will be conducted in the morning sessions (from 10 am to 12:30 pm) at 215 examination centers in the evening session from 3:00 to 5:30 pm.

This year, a total of 3,05,717 candidates are registered appear in this examination at 504 test centres, which include 2,18,033 females, 87,678 males and 6 transgenders, the chairman stated. He also informed that out of 60,794 candidates in level-1 (PRT) examination, 42,888 are women and 17,904 are men and 2 transgenders. Level-2 (TGT) includes 1,07,040 women, 42,387 men and 3 transgenders, out of 1,49,430 candidates and level-3 (PGT) includes 68,105 women, 27,387 men and 1 transgender, out of 95,493 candidates.