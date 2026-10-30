Bihar enforces 75% attendance, to avoid police accommodation in Saraswati Vidya Niketans

The state education department has issued instructions to ensure the smooth functioning of Saraswati Vidya Niketan (Model Schools), asking officials to strictly enforce the 75% attendance requirement, avoid setting up examination centres on school premises and ensure that police personnel are not accommodated in these institutions as far as possible.

In a communication addressed to district-level officials, the department outlined six measures following suggestions received during official meetings. It asked officials to give the matter “top priority” and ensure compliance with the instructions across all Saraswati Vidya Niketans in the state.

Among the key directions, the department said that “as far as possible, arrangements for police housing/accommodation should not be made” in these schools. It also advised against designating them as examination centres. In cases where this is unavoidable, the District Education Officer may be asked to recommend alternative venues.