Bihar enforces 75% attendance, to avoid police accommodation in Saraswati Vidya Niketans

The state education department has issued instructions to ensure the smooth functioning of Saraswati Vidya Niketan (Model Schools), asking officials to strictly enforce the 75% attendance requirement, avoid setting up examination centres on school premises and ensure that police personnel are not accommodated in these institutions as far as possible.
In a communication addressed to district-level officials, the department outlined six measures following suggestions received during official meetings. It asked officials to give the matter “top priority” and ensure compliance with the instructions across all Saraswati Vidya Niketans in the state.
Among the key directions, the department said that “as far as possible, arrangements for police housing/accommodation should not be made” in these schools. It also advised against designating them as examination centres. In cases where this is unavoidable, the District Education Officer may be asked to recommend alternative venues.
The notice also addresses staff shortages. Where clerks or attendants are not posted in a Model School, officials have been asked to arrange for staff from nearby schools to be deputed there.
Focus on attendance and academic support
The department has also stressed the need to improve the conduct of morning assemblies, referred to as ‘Chetna Satra’. It said the proper conduct of these sessions and the appropriate use of musical instruments should be ensured. An official nominated by the district authorities will be responsible for regularly monitoring the arrangements.
On attendance, the notice calls for the “rule of 75% attendance” to be “strictly enforced” for students enrolled in these schools.
It has also called for additional academic support for students who fail Class 9. The department has asked officials to arrange special classes for such students.
The six-point communication seeks to address administrative and academic requirements, ranging from staff availability and school infrastructure to student attendance and classroom support. Officials have been asked to prioritise implementation across the state’s Model Schools.