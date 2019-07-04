Sanskrit scholar K S Kannan is chair professor at IIT-Madras

Toggle Menu
The former director of Karnataka Samskrit University and former principal Samskrit University (evening) professor Kannan has taught Sanskrit for over 35 years and authored around 25 books on Sanskrit grammar, literature, among others.

IIT-Madras has appointed eminent scholar K S Kannan as chair-professor of its Sant Rajinder Singhji Maharaj chair, which was set up last year to study traditional Indian knowledge and philosophy.

“After a thorough and rigorous selection process, professor Kannan was offered the chair-professor position,” one of the deans told PTI.

“The chair is housed in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences,” the official said.

The Sant Rajinder Singhji Maharaj chair has been funded by an IIT alumnus Sant Rajinder Singhji Maharaj, who is also a ‘spiritual master’ of a non-profit organisation Science of Spirituality.

