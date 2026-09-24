Sangita Srivastava takes charge as Allahabad University VC for the second time

Assuming responsibility as the Vice Chancellor (VC) of Allahabad University (AU) for the second time in a row, Sangita Srivastava has become the first person in the history of the university to be reappointed to the position. With her reappointment as the VC, she has been given another five years to serve the university, according to officials.
“President of India, in her capacity as Visitor of the University of Allahabad, has approved the appointment of Vice Chancellor Sangita Srivastava for a second term of five years or until she attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier,” a senior Ministry of Education official said.
Though this marks the first-ever for AU, but its not the first in Srivastava’s career. She earlier assumed charge as VC of the university on November 30, 2020, becoming the first woman to hold the top post.
Her first five-year term was scheduled to complete on November 29 last year. However, the ministry had extended her tenure till the process of appointing a successor was complete.
Her appointment letter for the second term reached the Allahabad University’s mailbox on September 23, which also coincided with the university’s foundation day.
Commenting on her reappointment as the VC, Srivastava said, “I am committed to serving the institution and society. I will continue working to make the university a centre of excellence in all areas of education.”
As stated by the Allahabad University Public Relations Officer Jaya Kapoor, an order was issued on Tuesday on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu appointing Srivastava for a second term as the VC. The ministry has also informed the university about the same, she said.
According to a statement, faculty, employees and students at the university welcomed Srivastava’s reappointment.
In her first term as the VC, Allahabad University received an A+ grade from NAAC and also implemented a four-year undergraduate programme under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
The university said around 400 teachers were recruited and more than 280 were promoted during her first tenure. The recruitment drive also included 636 non-teaching employees. A Roll of Honour board featuring the names of 256 distinguished alumni was installed at the Vijayanagaram campus, while a day-care centre was also established in the Faculty of Science, the university added.
(With inputs from PTI)