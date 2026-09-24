Sangita Srivastava takes charge as Allahabad University VC for the second time

Assuming responsibility as the Vice Chancellor (VC) of Allahabad University (AU) for the second time in a row, Sangita Srivastava has become the first person in the history of the university to be reappointed to the position. With her reappointment as the VC, she has been given another five years to serve the university, according to officials.

“President of India, in her capacity as Visitor of the University of Allahabad, has approved the appointment of Vice Chancellor Sangita Srivastava for a second term of five years or until she attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier,” a senior Ministry of Education official said.