Samsung launches ‘Solve for Tomorrow’, contest; check details

Samsung has launched the inaugural edition of ‘Solve for Tomorrow’, which is a new youth-centric national education and innovation competition. Samsung is inviting India’s young minds to come up with innovative ideas that can help transform the lives of people and communities around them. Interested candidates can register themselves on the official website — samsung.com/in/solvefortomorrow

Candidates can register individually or in a group of three members for this innovation contest.

The registration for this programme has started from today, i.e June 9 and the last date to apply is July 31, 2022, till 5 pm. The candidates registering for the contest should be between 16 to 22 years old.

The ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ contest is a citizenship initiative that engages Gen Z around the world. Education, environment, healthcare, and agriculture are the ideas that are invited for the contest.

Samsung will support 50 teams — individuals or teams of up to three members. The experts of Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) will appear in-person to help and enhance the idea, along with a boot camp that will be conducted at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi).

The top 10 teams will get the opportunity to visit Samsung India offices, its R&D centers, and Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru, where they will interact with the Samsung employees and researchers.

The annual programme will end with the announcement of three national winners, who stand a chance to get financial support of upto Rs 1 crore, and mentoring support for six months under the expert guidance of IIT Delhi.