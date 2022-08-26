scorecardresearch
Samsung India’s top 50 teams of ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ innovation competition to be trained at IIT Delhi

In the end of the competition, three national winners stand a chance to get support of up to Rs 1 crore and mentoring support for six months from IIT Delhi.

IIT Delhi, Samsung IndiaThe selected top 50 teams will now be attending a bootcamp at IIT Delhi where they will be trained on design thinking and prototyping. (Representative image. File)

Samsung India today announced top 50 teams in its Gen-Z education and innovation competition ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ . These teams will now get the chance to be trained at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

The selected top 50 teams will now be attending a bootcamp at IIT Delhi where they will be trained on design thinking and prototyping, and will pitch their ideas in front of an expert Samsung jury. Among the top 50 teams, 62 per cent want to solve problems of healthcare, 22 per cent want to tackle challenges around environment, 10 per cent are focused on problems around agriculture, while 6 per cent want to solve issues around education.

Read |IIT Madras alumni launch website to bridge communication gap with aspirants

These top 50 teams have been selected from a pool of over 18,000 registrations that Samsung India had received from all parts of the country. “The chosen 50 teams, with youth aged between 16-22, are now through to the next phase of ‘Solve for Tomorrow’, where they will be further developing their ideas. With the support and expertise of Samsung’s knowledge partner Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) at IIT Delhi, the 50 teams will be mentored to help enhance their ideas,” an official press release from the company reads.

In the next phase, over two days at IIT Delhi, experts will guide the teams on how to build their first prototype and effectively pitch their ideas in front of an expert Samsung jury on the third day. The jury will select the top 10 teams for the final pitch event in November 2022. Along with training, each of the 50 teams will be assigned a campus buddy from IIT Delhi during the three-day bootcamp.

Along with the bootcamp, the top 50 teams will also be given a certificate of participation and vouchers worth INR 100,000 for online courses in design thinking, STEM, innovation, leadership, among others. The top 10 teams will get the opportunity to visit Samsung India offices and its R&D centers where they will interact with young Samsung employees and researchers. They will also experience the Samsung product ecosystem at the iconic Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru.

In the end of the competition, three national winners stand a chance to get support of up to Rs 1 crore and mentoring support for six months from IIT Delhi.

