Samsung India to hire 1,000 engineers from IITs, top institutes

Samsung India plans to hire around 1,000 engineers for its R&D institutes across India. The electronics company will be hiring for several branches across the country including Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore, Samsung R&D Institute Noida, Samsung R&D Institute Delhi and Samsung Semiconductor India Research in Bengaluru.

As a part of this drive, Samsung R&D centres will hire around 200 engineers from top IITs such as IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bombay, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati and IIT BHU, among others. They have also offered over 400 Pre Placement Offers (PPOs) to students at the IITs and other top institutions.

The hiring will be done in several streams such as Computer Science and allied branches (AI/ML/Computer Vision/VLSI etc.), Information Technology, Electronics, Instrumentation, Embedded Systems and Communication Networks, Mathematics and Computing and Software Engineering.

The new recruits will be joining their jobs from 2023. They will be working on several new-age technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep learning, Image Processing, IoT, Connectivity, Cloud, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Predictive Analysis, Communication Networks, System on a Chip (SoC) and Storage Solutions.

“Strengthening their focus on innovation and cutting-edge technology, Samsung’s R&D centres aim to hire new talent from India’s top engineering institutes who will work on breakthrough innovations, technologies, products and designs, including India-centric innovations, that enrich people’s lives. This will further our vision of Powering Digital India,” said Sameer Wadhawan, Head, Human Resources, Samsung India.