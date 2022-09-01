Odisha +2 Second merit list 2022 releasing tomorrow: Check steps to download

SAMS Odisha +2 Second merit list: The Directorate of Higher Education, Odisha (Student Academic Management System, SAMS) will be releasing the second admission list for plus two board examinations tomorrow i.e. September 2. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the second admission list at the official SAMS website — samsodisha.gov.in.

Afterward, admission of the students selected in the second selection will commence on September 5 and will conclude by September 7 (6 pm).

SAMS Odishan+2 Second Merit List 2022: Steps to Download

Step 1- Go to the official website- samsodisha.gov.in.

Step 2- Tap on the SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Second Selection Merit List on the homepage.

Step 3- Enter your credentials such as application number, password, date of birth etc.

Step 4- Tap on the submit button.

Step 5- Your SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Second Merit list will show on the screen.

Step 6- If you have your name in the list, that means you have been allotted a college of your choice as filled in the admission form.

Step 7- Download and take a print out for future use and references.

According to the data provided by the authorities, 384954 students were admitted in the 2021-2022 session, 343422 the year before that and 346181 in the 2019-20 session.

It was instructed for students to choose at least five options according to their preference of the high school they would like to attend. As per reports, School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash has clarified that no decision has been taken yet to increase the Plus 2 seats yet, but usually, seats are increased by 10 to 15 per cent if needed.