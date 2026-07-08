SAMS Odisha +2 First Merit List 2026 Out: Check seat allotment, admission schedule and next steps

Students allotted seats in the first round will have to complete the admission process within the prescribed timeline. (Screengrab of official website)

The Department of School and Mass Education, Odisha, has released the SAMS Odisha +2 first merit list 2026 for admission to Higher Secondary (Class 11) courses. Candidates who registered through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) can now check their seat allotment status on the official portal, hss.samsodisha.gov.in.

Students allotted seats in the first round will have to complete the admission process within the prescribed timeline. Admission will be confirmed only after document verification and payment of the required fee at the allotted Higher Secondary School.

SAMS Odisha +2 Admission 2026: Important dates

Event Date First merit list release July 8, 2026 Admission at allotted institutions July 9 to July 15, 2026 (up to 6 pm) Second merit list July 23, 2026

How to check SAMS Odisha +2 First Merit List 2026

Step 1: Visit the official SAMS Odisha portal at hss.samsodisha.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the +2 First Selection Merit List link.