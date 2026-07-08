SAMS Odisha +2 First Merit List 2026 Out: Check seat allotment, admission schedule and next steps

The Department of School and Mass Education, Odisha, has released the SAMS Odisha +2 first merit list 2026 for admission to Higher Secondary (Class 11) courses. Candidates who registered through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) can now check their seat allotment status on the official portal, hss.samsodisha.gov.in.
Students allotted seats in the first round will have to complete the admission process within the prescribed timeline. Admission will be confirmed only after document verification and payment of the required fee at the allotted Higher Secondary School.
|Event
|Date
|First merit list release
|July 8, 2026
|Admission at allotted institutions
|July 9 to July 15, 2026 (up to 6 pm)
|Second merit list
|July 23, 2026
Step 1: Visit the official SAMS Odisha portal at hss.samsodisha.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the +2 First Selection Merit List link.
Step 3: Log in using the registration number and password.
Step 4: Check the allotted school and stream.
Step 5: Download the intimation letter and take a printout for future use.
Candidates who have been allotted a seat must report to their respective institutions between July 9 and July 15 with the required documents. The institutions will verify certificates before confirming admission. Students must also pay the prescribed admission fee by the deadline.
Candidates who are not allotted a seat in the first round or wish to secure admission in a higher-preference institution can participate in the subsequent rounds of counselling. The second merit list will be published on July 23, based on the seats remaining vacant after the completion of the first admission round.
The centralised admission process covers government, aided, and unaided Higher Secondary schools across Odisha. Candidates are advised to regularly check the SAMS portal for further updates regarding subsequent rounds of admission.