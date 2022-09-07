SAMS Odisha +3 First merit list released: Steps to check

Odisha Plus 3 First Merit List 2022: The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha today released the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 First Merit List i.e. on September 7, 2022. Candidates can check and download their merit list at the official website-samsodisha.gov.in.

The candidates who qualify in the first merit list would begin with the admission and online data updating of admitted student from September 7, 2 pm to September 11, up to 5 pm including Sunday as stated in the schedule.

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 First Merit List: Steps to Check

Step 1-Go to the official website- samsodisha.gov.in.

Step 2-Then tap on Degree +3 under Higher Education.

Step 3-Tap on student login.

Step 4-Fill the login credentials.

Step 5-Tap on ‘Submit’.

Step 6-Download and take a print out of the merit list for future use and reference.

The candidates who don’t get secured in the first merit list can wait for the second merit list which will be out on September 16, 2022.

Student Academic Management System (SAMS) is an integrated portal that provides a common platform for admissions into numerous courses across the state through e-admission and also several e-services to students at the institution level through e-administration. The SAMS Odisha plus 3 admission 2022 will be held in three phases including phase 1, phase 2 followed by spot admission.