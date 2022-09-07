scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

SAMS Odisha +3 First merit list released: Steps to check

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 First Merit List: The candidates who qualify in the first merit list would begin with the admission and online data updating of admitted student from September 7, 2 pm to September 11.

SAMS Merit List 2022, SAMS Odisha Plus 3 2022, DHE, samsodisha.gov.in., SAMS college admissions 2022Candidates can can check the merit list at the official website-samsodisha.gov.in. (Representational image/ unsplash.com)

Odisha Plus 3 First Merit List 2022: The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha today released the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 First Merit List i.e. on September 7, 2022. Candidates can check and download their merit list at the official website-samsodisha.gov.in.

Read |CUET UG 2022 Answer Key Releasing today: Here’s how to check

The candidates who qualify in the first merit list would begin with the admission and online data updating of admitted student from September 7, 2 pm to September 11, up to 5 pm including Sunday as stated in the schedule.

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 First Merit List: Steps to Check

Step 1-Go to the official website- samsodisha.gov.in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...Premium
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...

Step 2-Then tap on Degree +3 under Higher Education.

Step 3-Tap on student login.

Step 4-Fill the login credentials.

Step 5-Tap on ‘Submit’.

Step 6-Download and take a print out of the merit list for future use and reference.

The candidates who don’t get secured in the first merit list can wait for the second merit list which will be out on September 16, 2022.

Student Academic Management System (SAMS) is an integrated portal that provides a common platform for admissions into numerous courses across the state through e-admission and also several e-services to students at the institution level through e-administration. The SAMS Odisha plus 3 admission 2022 will be held in three phases including phase 1, phase 2 followed by spot admission.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 02:33:58 pm
Next Story

World War II reparations: What Poland wants, and why Germany considers the matter ‘closed’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough
Opinion

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals
Watch

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals

No plans to merge NEET, JEE with CUET for at least 2 years: Education Minister

No plans to merge NEET, JEE with CUET for at least 2 years: Education Minister

Saamana editorial supports Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, slams BJP

Saamana editorial supports Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, slams BJP

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Asia Cup 2022: India still in it, but only just

Asia Cup 2022: India still in it, but only just

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Bollywood hopes Brahmastra is the 'Revival Astra' it needs

Bollywood hopes Brahmastra is the 'Revival Astra' it needs

Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement