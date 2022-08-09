SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admissions 2022 from August 11 onwards

Candidates can check the entire schedule at the official website - dhe.odisha.gov.in or samsodisha.gov.in EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admissions: Odisha Degree Higher Education (DHE) today released the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admissions schedule 2022. To participate in the admission process, students have to submit an online Common Application Form (CAF). Candidates can check the entire schedule at the official website – dhe.odisha.gov.in or samsodisha.gov.in

As per the notice, the application process will begin on August 11. The last to apply online is August 25 till 11 am onwards. The first selection merit list will be released on August 31 at 11 am. The window for admission and online data updation of admitted students in first selection will be available between September 2 to 5 upto 5 pm.

The second merit list will be released on September 11. Students eligible as per the second list have to deposit the fees at the SAMS portal from September 12 to 14. For filling up of the vacant seats after the two merit lists, guidelines will be issued later by the higher education department

In case the seats remain vacant after two merit lists, another list will be released on September 16 at 2 pm. The document verification of finally selected students will be conducted between September 24 to 26.