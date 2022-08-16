SAMS Odisha +2 first merit list 2022: When, where and website to check

August 16, 2022 4:42:21 pm
SAMS Odisha +2 merit list: The Directorate of Higher Education, Odisha (Student Academic Management System, SAMS) will release the first admission list for the +2 board examination tomorrow, i.e. August 17 at 3 pm. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the first admission list at the official SAMS website — samsodisha.gov.in.
This year, the admission process started on July 20 for all junior colleges. Candidates had time till 11:45 pm of August 10 to fill in the online application forms and the first selection merit list will be released on August 17.
SAMS Odisha +2 merit list: List of documents required
— Class 10 Board mark sheet and passing certificate (original)
Subscriber Only Stories
— School leaving certificate, along with a character certificate from the last institute the candidate attended
— Migration certificate, for candidates who cleared their Board exams from some other board.
— Reservation certificate, for candidates who belong to SC/ST or any other reserved category
— Recent passport sized photograph
Candidates will have time from August 19-25 to complete the process, after which the second selection merit list will be released on September 2, and the admission for the selected students will take place between September 5 and 7.
It was instructed to students to choose at least five options according to their preference of the high school they would like to attend. As per reports, School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash has clarified that no decision has been taken yet to increase the Plus 2 seats yet, but usually, seats are increased by 10 to 15 per cent if needed.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
D. Raja writes: The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle's legacy
Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
RJD gets lion's share of portfolios; Nitish retains Home
Why S Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement homesPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
SAMS Odisha +2 first merit list 2022: When, where and website to check
Kerala cyclist pedals to London with message of peace
A ‘special’ tribute to 75 years of Indian Independence wins hearts online
Dome of Lucknow’s iconic Bada Imambara collapses in rain, restoration work begins
Apple lays off recruiters as part of its slowdown in hiring
Signal accounts hacked: Here’s how to check whether you’re affected
Taapsee Pannu on her argument with paparazzi: ‘We are not morons to lose our cool on video’
Newsmaker: Karnataka BJP minister J C Madhuswamy in viral video: outspoken and abrasive, with a ‘North Korea’ link
Bill to allow upper hand to government in selection of VCs gets Kerala cabinet nod
Explained: Milk price hiked; where in India is milk the cheapest now — and why?
Inside Saif Ali Khan’s birthday party with Kareena, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh; Sara Ali Khan wishes her ‘abba jaan’. See photos
Should diabetics cut down on white rice?