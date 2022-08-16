scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

SAMS Odisha +2 first merit list 2022: When, where and website to check

SAMS Odisha +2 merit list 2022: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the first admission list at the official SAMS website — samsodisha.gov.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
August 16, 2022 4:42:21 pm
DHE Odisha +2 Result 2022, CHSE Odisha +2 Result first admission merit list 2022SAMS Odisha +2 Result 2022 First admission merit list: This year, the exams were held in an offline mode between April 28 to May 28, and the exams were scheduled from 8 am till 10 am. (Representative image. File)

SAMS Odisha +2 merit list: The Directorate of Higher Education, Odisha (Student Academic Management System, SAMS) will release the first admission list for the +2 board examination tomorrow, i.e. August 17 at 3 pm. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the first admission list at the official SAMS website — samsodisha.gov.in

This year, the admission process started on July 20 for all junior colleges. Candidates had time till 11:45 pm of August 10 to fill in the online application forms and the first selection merit list will be released on August 17.

SAMS Odisha +2 merit list:  List of documents required

— Class 10 Board mark sheet and passing certificate (original)

— School leaving certificate, along with a character certificate from the last institute the candidate attended

— Migration certificate, for candidates who cleared their Board exams from some other board.

— Reservation certificate, for candidates who belong to SC/ST or any other reserved category

— Recent passport sized photograph

Candidates will have time from August 19-25 to complete the process, after which the second selection merit list will be released on September 2, and the admission for the selected students will take place between September 5 and 7.

Read |NIT-Rourkela awards blockchain-based digital degrees

It was instructed to students to choose at least five options according to their preference of the high school they would like to attend. As per reports, School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash has clarified that no decision has been taken yet to increase the Plus 2 seats yet, but usually, seats are increased by 10 to 15 per cent if needed.

First published on: 16-08-2022 at 04:42:21 pm
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 04:42:21 pm

