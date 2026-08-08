SAMS Odisha PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 released at pg.samsodisha.gov.in; what’s next

The Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha, has released the Round 1 seat allotment result for PG admissions 2026. Candidates who participated in the Centralised Postgraduate Admission Process can now check their allotment status through the official SAMS Odisha PG portal at pg.samsodisha.gov.in.

Candidates will need their CPET 2026 application number and login credentials to access the allotment result. The allotment status will mention the college, course and category allotted to the candidate. Those allotted seats in Round 1 must complete the prescribed admission formalities, including fee payment and reporting or verification at the allotted institution, within the specified deadline.

SAMS Odisha PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026: How to check

Candidates can check the allotment result by visiting pg.samsodisha.gov.in and clicking on the Round 1 allotment result link. They must enter their CPET 2026 application number and other required credentials and submit the details. The allotted college, course and category can then be checked. Candidates should download the allotment or intimation letter and retain a copy for future reference.