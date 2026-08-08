SAMS Odisha PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 released at pg.samsodisha.gov.in; what’s next

The Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha, has released the Round 1 seat allotment result for PG admissions 2026. Candidates who participated in the Centralised Postgraduate Admission Process can now check their allotment status through the official SAMS Odisha PG portal at pg.samsodisha.gov.in.
Candidates will need their CPET 2026 application number and login credentials to access the allotment result. The allotment status will mention the college, course and category allotted to the candidate. Those allotted seats in Round 1 must complete the prescribed admission formalities, including fee payment and reporting or verification at the allotted institution, within the specified deadline.
Candidates can check the allotment result by visiting pg.samsodisha.gov.in and clicking on the Round 1 allotment result link. They must enter their CPET 2026 application number and other required credentials and submit the details. The allotted college, course and category can then be checked. Candidates should download the allotment or intimation letter and retain a copy for future reference.
Depending on the applicable admission rules, candidates may be given the option to Freeze, Slide or Float after the Round 1 allotment.
|Option
|Meaning
|Freeze
|Accept the allotted seat and confirm admission
|Slide
|Accept the seat while seeking an upgrade to a preferred course within the same institution
|Float
|Retain the allotted seat while being considered for a better seat in a subsequent round
Candidates should check the official schedule before selecting an option. Failure to complete fee payment or other mandatory formalities within the prescribed deadline may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.
Documents required for SAMS Odisha PG admission 2026
Candidates allotted seats should keep the provisional allotment or intimation letter, original qualifying examination certificates and marksheets, Class 10 certificate as proof of date of birth, graduation or degree certificate, caste or SEBC certificate where applicable, residence and income certificates where applicable, PwD certificate where applicable, conduct certificate, College Leaving Certificate (CLC), migration certificate where applicable, recent passport-size photographs and admission fee payment receipt ready for verification. Candidates should also carry any additional documents specified in the allotment letter or admission instructions.