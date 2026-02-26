SAMS Odisha PG Registration 2026: CPET application begins Feb 27 at samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha PG Registration 2026: The Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha, has notified the admission schedule for Postgraduate (PG) courses for the academic session 2026–27 under the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha. Admissions to State Public Universities and colleges participating in SAMS will be conducted through the Common PG Entrance Test (CPET) 2026.

The online CAF will be made available from February 27, 2026, at 11 am on the official website at samsodisha.gov.in.

The last date to submit the online application form is March 15, 2026, till 11:45 pm. Candidates will also get a one-day window on March 16, 2026, to edit their submitted CAF, if required. However, no fresh applications will be accepted on the editing day.