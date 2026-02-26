SAMS Odisha PG Registration 2026: CPET application begins Feb 27 at samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha PG Registration 2026: The Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha, has notified the admission schedule for Postgraduate (PG) courses for the academic session 2026–27 under the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha. Admissions to State Public Universities and colleges participating in SAMS will be conducted through the Common PG Entrance Test (CPET) 2026.
The online CAF will be made available from February 27, 2026, at 11 am on the official website at samsodisha.gov.in.
The last date to submit the online application form is March 15, 2026, till 11:45 pm. Candidates will also get a one-day window on March 16, 2026, to edit their submitted CAF, if required. However, no fresh applications will be accepted on the editing day.
|Activity
|Date & Time
|Availability of Online CAF
|February 27, 2026 (11:00 AM)
|Last Date to Apply Online
|March 15, 2026 (11:45 PM)
|CAF Editing Window
|March 16, 2026 (11:00 AM – 11:45 PM)
|Admit Card Download (SSB Odisha)
|April 23, 2026 (11:00 AM onwards)
|CPET 2026 Examination
|April 27 to May 10, 2026
The admit cards for CPET 2026 will be available for download from April 23, 2026, from 11 am onwards on the official website of SSB Odisha at ssbodisha.ac.in. The entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted from April 27 to May 10, 2026. The detailed subject-wise and sitting-wise schedule will be published separately on the official portal.
Candidates seeking admission to PG courses in Odisha’s public universities and colleges are advised to regularly visit the SAMS Odisha website for updates and detailed instructions regarding the application and examination process.