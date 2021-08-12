SAMS Odisha Plus 2 admission starts today, no hike in fees

The Odisha government will begin the plus 2 school admission process for higher secondary schools today. The School and Mass Education department has decided to increase 38,000 seats in Arts, 13,000 seats in Science, and 3,900 seats in the Commerce stream for the admissions.

The state government has also announced there will be no hike in the admission and tuition fees for the new academic session after taking into account the financial crisis faced by people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The admission process will take place on the SAMS portal (Student Academic Management System), a web-based admission platform for all admission-related functions. A detailed schedule will soon be released by the education department.

The School and Mass Education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said that even though they received a demand for 69,000 seats, they decided to have seat hike of 54,900 seats after examining applications. The class 10 examination results witnessed over 6.7 lakh students getting promoted and the seats available in higher secondary schools, ITIs, and government and private diploma institutes is 6.03 lakh.

The decision to increase the number of seats for higher secondary schools is going to take the total seat strength to 6.58 lakh.

The no-hike policy will be applicable to the management of autonomous and self-financing schools as well.