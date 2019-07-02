SAMS Odisha Junior +2 admissions merit list 2019: How to download

SAMS Odisha Junior +2 admissions merit list 2019: The Department of school and Mass Education (DSME), High Secondary School, Odisha will release the first merit list for admission to class 11 at its official website, samsodisha.gov.in. The first merit list will be declared at 2 pm today – July 2, Tuesday, as per the official notification.

All those students who have passed their class 10 or matric examinations applied for it. The selected candidates can now seek admission till July 6 in the respective colleges. The second cut-off will be declared on July 7, 2019.

SAMS Odisha +2 merit 2019: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official website samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the DHE Odisha +2 merit list link

Step 3: Enter your registration number, password and date of birth.

Step 4: Your allotment result will be displayed

SAMS Odisha +2 merit 2019: Documents needed

— 10th board examination is not verified online

— Caste (ST/SC) certificate is not verified online

— Applicant choose “Pay at SRC” option for application fees

— Applicant claiming reservation other than ST/SC

— Applicant claiming any weightage

As many as 4.06 lakh students registered on SAMS Odisha for admission to the +2 system. Of these, 3.75 lakh applied online and about 3.66 lakh have paid the fees. All those who have registered would be able to check the institutes allotted to them based on the score of BSE Odisha Results.