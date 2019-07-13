SAMS Odisha HSS admission 2019 second merit list released: How to check, documents needed

SAMS Odisha HSS 2019 second merit list: The second merit list for admissions to Odisha-based Higher Secondary School (HSS) has been declared at the students’ academic management system (SAMS) – http://www.samsodisha.gov.in. As many as 4,06,177 students registered this year for 4.5 lakh seats across 1,984 higher secondary schools. The first merit lists for SAMS HSS 2019 was released on July 2, 2019.

The selected students will now begin the admission process. The admission round will begin from July 15 (Monday) at the respective institutes. The process will conclude on July 17 (Wednesday) till 5 pm. The list of students whose admission has been accepted will be released on July 17.

The last chance for students will be on July 20 when the spot selection list will be published which will be three times of the balance seats left after second merit list admission.

SAMS Odisha HSS 2019 second merit list: How to check

Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official website of SAMS – http://www.samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using registration number, password and date of birth

Sep 3: Allotment result will be displayed on the other screen

SAMS Odisha HSS results 2019: documents needed

— Caste (SC/ST) certificate

— Applicants claiming reservation than ST/SC

— Class 10th board certificate

— Date of birth proof

— Nativity proof

— Applicant claiming any weightage

Students were selected based on the marks obtained in their class 10 board exams. Those whose college of the first choice is selected, candidates’ fee will automatically be transferred to the college. The entire fee will be displayed at the website.