Toggle Menu
SAMS Odisha HSS admission 2019 second merit list released: How to check, documents neededhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/sams-odisha-hss-admission-2019-second-merit-list-released-how-to-check-documents-needed-samsodisha-gov-in-5828041/

SAMS Odisha HSS admission 2019 second merit list released: How to check, documents needed

The second merit list for Students Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha Higher Secondary School (HSS) is released today - July 13, 2019 on the official website of SAMS - www.samsodisha.gov.in.

sams odisha, sams odisa HSC result, odisha 11th admission, BSE odisha result, Odisha junior college admissions, education news
Odisha class 11 or HSS or junior college admission result out.(Express Photo by Abhinav Saha).

SAMS Odisha HSS 2019 second merit list: The second merit list for admissions to Odisha-based Higher Secondary School (HSS) has been declared at the students’ academic management system (SAMS) – http://www.samsodisha.gov.in. As many as 4,06,177 students registered this year for 4.5 lakh seats across 1,984 higher secondary schools. The first merit lists for SAMS HSS 2019 was released on July 2, 2019.

The selected students will now begin the admission process. The admission round will begin from July 15 (Monday) at the respective institutes. The process will conclude on July 17 (Wednesday) till 5 pm. The list of students whose admission has been accepted will be released on July 17.

The last chance for students will be on July 20 when the spot selection list will be published which will be three times of the balance seats left after second merit list admission.

SAMS Odisha HSS 2019 second merit list: How to check

Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official website of SAMS – http://www.samsodisha.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Log-in using registration number, password and date of birth
Sep 3: Allotment result will be displayed on the other screen

Advertising

SAMS Odisha HSS results 2019: documents needed

— Caste (SC/ST) certificate
—  Applicants claiming reservation than ST/SC
— Class 10th board certificate
— Date of birth proof
— Nativity proof
— Applicant claiming any weightage

Students were selected based on the marks obtained in their class 10 board exams. Those whose college of the first choice is selected, candidates’ fee will automatically be transferred to the college. The entire fee will be displayed at the website.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 JAC counselling third round result, cut-off declared: How to secure seat in Delhi’s engingeering colleges
2 Ambedkar University Second cut-off list 2019 released: Check document required, admission process
3 DU 4th cut-off released LIVE updates: Seats available in Hindi Journalism at less than 80%