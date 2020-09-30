SAMS Odisha CPET admit card today, exam from October 12

(Express photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representational image)

The Higher Education Department, Odisha will release the admit card for the Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPET) 2020 for admission to public state universities and colleges at its official website samsodisha.gov.in or dheodisha.gov.in. The entrance tests will be held from October 12 to 22 in three sessions. As per the official data, 75,105 have registered to appear for the exam, however, of these only 59,718 have paid the fee and completed the application process.

The entrance test will be conducted in a number of subjects in online mode. This year, the entrance tests are being conducted by Utkal, Sambalpur, and Berhampur Universities in humanities, science, and business and commerce streams, respectively. After the exam, a subject-wise common merit list of students will be released for admission to universities and colleges. Admissions will be granted based on counselling.

SAMS Odisha CPET admit card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official sams website

Step 2: Click on the postgraduate tab under higher education

Step 3: Click on the candidate log-in

Step 4: Click on admit card, download

The CPET-2020 statewide merit list will be prepared by combining the career marks (30 per cent of the total) and marks secured in the entrance examination (70 per cent of the total) by a candidate. Career mark shall be calculated from a total of 30 marks out of which five marks will be for class 10 exam, 10 marks for class 12, and 15 marks are reserved for performance in +3 results, as per rules. In case of identical total mark in (entrance + career), the marks obtained in entrance will be taken for deciding merit.

