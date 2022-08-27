scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

SAMS Odisha BEd entrance result declared; steps to download scorecard

SAMS Odisha BEd result: As per the official data, a total of 1,03,684 students registered for the exam out of which 92,924 applied online and 86,503 paid fees. Selected candidates will get admissions in 28 institutes offering BEd course in the state. 

SAMS Odisha BEd result 2022SAMS Odisha BEd result 2022: Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their scores at the official website - te.samsodisha.gov.in (File)

SAMS Odisha BEd entrance result: The Odisha Higher Education Department has released the results of BEd and BHEd entrance examinations 2022. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their scores at the official website – te.samsodisha.gov.in

Qualified candidates will now have to submit their graduation marks on the portal on or before August 28 in order to be considered for selection. 

SAMS Odisha BEd entrance result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – te.samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “entrance test score’

Step 3: On the new page, enter your roll number and click on search

Step 4: Check your scores and download for future reference

“The B.Ed. & B.H.Ed. Entrance Score is now published. All candidates(Opted in CAF as Appearing) must upload their graduation mark on or before 28-Aug-2022 in order to have the possibility of considering their candidature in the selection list,” the official website reads. 

