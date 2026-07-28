SAMS Odisha Admission 2026-27: PG admission schedule out, choice-filling underway

The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Government of Odisha, has released the detailed schedule for the online admission process of the academic session 2026-27 for candidates seeking admission to the postgraduate courses. Candidates can check the released counselling schedule at the official website at samsodisha.gov.in.
The PG courses under this admission process will be offered by the state public universities and colleges that are participating in the Student Academic Management System (SAMS). All the candidates who have completed their graduation or any equivalent courses from an UGC recognized university are eligible to apply for the PG courses offered under the SAMS admission process 2026-27.
Interested candidates can refer to the following table to check the detailed schedule for the PG admission process.
|Updation of Graduation or Equivalent score and Choice Locking
|July 27 (from 3 PM) to August 2, 2026 (up to 11:45 PM)
|Display of Round 1 Seat Allotment
|August 7, 2026 ( at 4 PM)
|Last dates to Freeze/Slide/Float & for Fee Payment
|August 11, 2026 (up to 4 PM)
|Reporting to the allotted institutes under Round 1
|August 8 to August 11, 2026
|Data Updation by Institutions ( Round 1 Admission)
|August 8 to August 11, 2026
|Display of Round 2 Seat Allotment
|August 17, 2026 (at 4 PM)
|Last date to freeze & for fee payment
|August 17 (from 6 PM) to August 20, 2026 (up to 4 PM)
|Reporting to the allotted institutes under Round 2
|August 18 to August 20, 2026
|Data Updation by Institutions ( Round 2 Admission)
|August 18 to August 20, 2026
|Display of Waitlisted Candidates List (Round 3)
|August 25, 2026 (at 2 PM)
|Reporting to the allotted institutes under Round 3
|August 28 to August 29, 2026
|Display of Waitlist Merit List
|August 31, 2026 (at 2 PM)
|Commencement of PG classes
|August 21, 2026
|Final Admission & Document Verification
|September 1 to September 2, 2026
|Phase II Admissions
|As per the vacancy
The department has advised applicants to check the Common Prospectus (CP) which is uploaded on the SAMS portal mentioned above for detailed information regarding the admission process and related activities.