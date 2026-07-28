SAMS Odisha Admission 2026-27: PG admission schedule out, choice-filling underway

DHE Odisha has released the SAMS PG Admission 2026-27 schedule (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational image)

The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Government of Odisha, has released the detailed schedule for the online admission process of the academic session 2026-27 for candidates seeking admission to the postgraduate courses. Candidates can check the released counselling schedule at the official website at samsodisha.gov.in.

The PG courses under this admission process will be offered by the state public universities and colleges that are participating in the Student Academic Management System (SAMS). All the candidates who have completed their graduation or any equivalent courses from an UGC recognized university are eligible to apply for the PG courses offered under the SAMS admission process 2026-27.