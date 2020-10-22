SAMS Odisha +3 second merit list released, check here

SAMS Odisha +3 degree merit list available at samsodisha.gov.in. Representational image/ file

SAMS Odisha +3 degree merit list: The Student Academic Management System (SAMS) released the second merit list for admission to degree courses or +3 courses on October 22. The students who could not find their name in the first merit list can check and download the second merit list through the website- samsodisha.gov.in. The first merit list was earlier released on September 28.

All the eligible students who make it through the list will have to deposit the fee online by October 29 till 5 pm. Based on the list, candidates can seek admission in a total of 1,047 degree colleges across Odisha. As per the official data, over 2.11 lakh students have registered so far for SAMS Odisha +3 admissions.

SAMS Odisha +3 degree merit list: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Degree (+3) on the main page

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Select ‘merit list’, check the result.

SAMS Odisha +3 merit 2020: Documents needed

— 12th board examination is not verified online

— Caste (ST/SC) certificate is not verified online

— Applicant choose “Pay at SRC” option for application fees

— Applicant claiming reservation other than ST/SC

— Applicant claiming any weightage.

Those who have cleared class 12 and seek admission to undergraduate degree courses can appear for the admission process. In case, candidates have any query or problem related to the admission process, they can contact the official helpline at 155335, 18003456770.

