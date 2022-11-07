SAMS Odisha +3 phase 2 second merit list released; here’s how to check

SAMS Odisha +3 Second Merit List 2022: The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha today released the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 phase two second merit list. Candidates can check and download their merit list from the official website — samsodisha.gov.in.

Now, candidates have time from November 9 till 5 pm of November 11 to report to their allotted colleges.

SAMS Odisha +3 phase 2 second merit list: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — samsodisha.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for +3 phase 2 second merit list.

Step 3: Click on student login.

Step 4: Fill the login credentials in empty spaces.

Step 5: Tap on ‘Submit’. Then, download and take a print out of the merit list for future use and reference.

After this, the data updation of applicants selected in phase two selection will take place from November 9 till 5 pm of November 12. The dates for collection of admission fees at the higher educational institutions will be notified later.

Candidates should remember that if an applicant has taken admission in the phase one and got selected in phase two, then he/she will have to submit the downloaded intimation letter along with system generated CLC and other relevant documents at the selected HEI for verification and admission.

Student Academic Management System (SAMS) is an integrated portal that provides a common platform for admissions into numerous courses across the state through e-admission and also several e-services to students at the institution level through e-administration.