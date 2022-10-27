SAMS Odisha +3 merit list released: Here are steps to check

SAMS Odisha +3 Second Merit List 2022: The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha today released the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 phase 2 merit list. Candidates can check and download their merit list from the official website — samsodisha.gov.in.

Candidates who qualify in the merit list can now begin their admission process and online data updating of admitted students on October 28 to 31 till 5 pm. Error correction and data updation will take place from October 28 to 31 till 7 pm.

SAMS Odisha +3 Second merit list: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website — samsodisha.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap on Degree +3 under Higher Education.

Step 3: Click on student login.

Step 4: Fill the login credentials in empty spaces.

Step 5: Tap on ‘Submit’. Then, download and take a print out of the merit list for future use and reference.

Student Academic Management System (SAMS) is an integrated portal that provides a common platform for admissions into numerous courses across the state through e-admission and also several e-services to students at the institution level through e-administration. The SAMS Odisha plus 3 admission 2022 will be held in three phases including phase 1, phase 2 followed by spot admission.