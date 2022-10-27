scorecardresearch
SAMS Odisha +3 merit list released: Here are steps to check

SAMS Odisha +3 Second Merit List 2022: Candidates can check and download their merit list at the official website-samsodisha.gov.in.

SAMS Odisha +3 Second Merit List 2022, samsodisha.gov.in, Sams Odisha admissions 2022, SAMS Odisha, DHEThe candidates who qualify in the second merit list would begin with the admission and online data updating of admitted students from September 16, 2 p.m. to September 19, up to 5 p.m.(Representational image/unsplash.com)

SAMS Odisha +3 Second Merit List 2022: The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha today released the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 phase 2 merit list. Candidates can check and download their merit list from the official website — samsodisha.gov.in.

Candidates who qualify in the merit list can now begin their admission process and online data updating of admitted students on October 28 to 31 till 5 pm. Error correction and data updation will take place from October 28 to 31 till 7 pm.

SAMS Odisha +3 Second merit list: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website — samsodisha.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap on Degree +3 under Higher Education.

Step 3: Click on student login.

Step 4: Fill the login credentials in empty spaces.

Step 5: Tap on ‘Submit’. Then, download and take a print out of the merit list for future use and reference.

Student Academic Management System (SAMS) is an integrated portal that provides a common platform for admissions into numerous courses across the state through e-admission and also several e-services to students at the institution level through e-administration. The SAMS Odisha plus 3 admission 2022 will be held in three phases including phase 1, phase 2 followed by spot admission.

