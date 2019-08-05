SAMS Odisha +3 degree merit list 2019: How to check, what next?

SAMS Odisha +3 degree merit list: The Student Academic Management System (SAMS) will release the merit list for admission to degree courses or +3 courses today – August 5, 2019 at its official website, samsodisha.gov.in. This is the second selection list, those who make it through the list will have to deposit fee online by August 8 till 5 pm.

After fee payment, the online admission updating of selected students will be uploaded from August 6 to 10, 2019. Based on the list, candidates can seek admission in a total of 1,047 degree colleges across Odisha. As per the official data, over 2.37 lakh students have registered so far for SAMS Odisha +3 admissions.

SAMS Odisha +3 degree merit list: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Degree (+3) on the main page

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Select ‘merit list’, check result

On August 14, the list of candidates selected or the spot selection will be announced for which the registrations will begin from August 16 and conclude on August 17. The list of candidates selected under spot selection will be displayed on August 18, as per schedule.

In case, candidates have any query or problem related to the admission process, they can contact the official helpline at 155335, 18003456770.