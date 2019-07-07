SAMS Odisha +3 degree admissions to be closed tomorrow, how to apply

SAMS Odisha +3 degree admissions 2019: The online window to apply for the plus 3-degree admissions in Odisha will be closed on Monday, July 8, 2019. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the website- samsodisha.gov.in.

Candidates can select up to five options, as the name of all colleges will be updated in the application form. Students will have to choose the college of preference based on which admission will be granted.

SAMS Odisha +3 degree admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the website samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘admission link’

Step 3: Enter details regarding the application process

Step 4: After completion of filling the criterions, click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Click on submit, download it, and take a print out for further reference.

SAMS Odisha +3 degree admissions 2019: Documents needed

— 10th, 12th board examination is not verified online

— Caste (ST/SC) certificate is not verified online

— Applicant choose “Pay at SRC” option for application fees

— Applicant claiming reservation other than ST/SC

— Applicant claiming any weightage

Those whose college of the first choice is selected, candidates’ fee will automatically be transferred to the college. The entire fee will be displayed at the website and students have to opt wisely. Also, uploading bank account details is a must. In case students do not want an automatic transfer, they can opt out of it while filling the form, however, failing to pay the amount in given deadline students will have to give up the seat.