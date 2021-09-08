SAMS Odisha +3 Admissions 2021: First merit list to be released tomorrow

SAMS Odisha +3 admissions 2021: The first merit list for the Plus-3 admissions in the state degree colleges will be released on September 9 at 11 am. Students who participated in the application process can check the merit list on the department’s official websites — dhe.odisha.gov.in and samsodisha.gov.in.

The online applications for the Plus-3 admissions in the state degree colleges began on August 20. Candidates have to submit an online Common Application Form (CAF) and the last date to apply was September 4.

Once the first merit list is released, eligible candidates can deposit the online admission fees through the SAMS portal between September 9 to 14.

The department has made a few changes in the admission process. The reporting time for students at the allotted institutions for admissions will now be held between September 13 to September 16. The updation of slide-up option form online by the admitted students can also be done between September 13 to September 16.

For admission to +3 or degree classes, the candidates must have passed the higher secondary (+2) examination of the Council of Higher Secondary Education CHSE), Odisha, or its equivalent. Admission into various streams, colleges, and honours shall be done strictly on the basis of merit. Marks secured at the higher secondary (+2) examination out of the total marks, weightage, and reservation (if applicable) will be taken into consideration in preparing the merit list.