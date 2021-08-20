SAMS Odisha +3 admissions 2021: Application, how to apply, eligibility criteria

SAMS Odisha +3 admissions 2021: The online applications will begin on August 20 at 11 am for the Plus-3 admissions in the state degree colleges. Candidates have to submit an online Common Application Form (CAF) and the last date to apply is September 4. The form will be available on the department’s official website — dhe.odisha.gov.in and samsodisha.gov.in.

SAMS Odisha +3 degree admissions 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the website samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘admission link’

Step 3: Enter details regarding the application process

Step 4: After completion of filling the criteria, click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Click on submit, download it, and take a printout for further reference.

Application details

An eligible applicant will have to apply online for a maximum of 20 options and a minimum of five (college+stream+honours) through dheodisha.gov.in. There will be no fee for every option that a candidate selects.

The general candidates will pay Rs 275 per application and SC/ ST candidates will pay Rs 175 per application. The fees amount will be printed at the top of the college copy as well as on the applicant’s copy of the CAF. No refund can be claimed at a later date. The PWD and TG (third gender/transgender) candidates are exempted from paying the CAF fee.

The first merit list will be published on September 9 at 11 am. Students eligible as per the first list have to deposit the fees at the SAMS portal from September 9 to 14.

Eligibility criteria

For admission to +3 or degree classes, the candidates must have passed the higher secondary (+2) examination of the Council of Higher Secondary Education CHSE), Odisha or its equivalent. Admission into various streams, colleges and honours shall be done strictly on the basis of merit. Marks secured at the higher secondary (+2) examination out of the total marks, weightage and reservation (if applicable) will be taken into consideration in preparing the merit list.

In case of candidates passing the higher secondary (+2)/equivalent examination compartmentally, the average of marks secured in the subjects/ concerned at both the examinations shall be taken into consideration to determine the aggregate.

Marks computation of different boards

The computation of marks in case of students passing from ICSE, CBSE and other boards will be done through the given formula: equivalent marks =x/y multiplied by 600, where x = total marks secured (there will be no selection of best 4 or best 5) and y= total full marks (if 4 subjects then y=400, if 5 subjects=500 or y may be 800/1000 as of other boards).

For Bihar/Ranchi/Jharkhand board applicants, a pop-up window will show when they will enter their roll number. The pop-up window will provide the necessary guidelines for writing roll numbers for these applicants. It should be a combination of roll code and roll number.