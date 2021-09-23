scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 23, 2021
Breaking News

SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2021 second merit list: How to check

SAMS Odisha +3 admissions 2021: The eligible candidates can deposit the online admission fees through the SAMS portal till  September 27. The candidates can report till September 28 at allotted institutions.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
September 23, 2021 1:11:06 pm
aicte, engineering admission, aicte academic calendar 2021-22Here's how to check merit list online.  (File photo/ Representational image)

SAMS Odisha +3 admissions 2021: The second merit list for the Plus-3 admissions in the state degree colleges has been released today. Students who participated in the application process can check the merit list on the department’s official websites — dhe.odisha.gov.in and samsodisha.gov.in.

The eligible candidates can deposit the online admission fees through the SAMS portal till September 27. The candidates can report till September 28 at allotted institutions.

SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2021 second merit list: How to check

Step 1 – Go o to the official website of SAMS Odisha – samsodisha.gov.in.
Step 2 – On the Homepage, click on the ‘Degree +3’ tab that is provided under the ‘Higher Education’ section.
Step 3 – On the new page, click on the tab that reads, ‘Merit List.’
Step 4 – A new window will open with Odisha +3 Admissions Second Merit List.
Step 5 – Check and download the second merit list.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 23: Latest News

Advertisement
X