SAMS Odisha +3 admissions 2021: The second merit list for the Plus-3 admissions in the state degree colleges has been released today. Students who participated in the application process can check the merit list on the department’s official websites — dhe.odisha.gov.in and samsodisha.gov.in.

The eligible candidates can deposit the online admission fees through the SAMS portal till September 27. The candidates can report till September 28 at allotted institutions.

SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2021 second merit list: How to check

Step 1 – Go o to the official website of SAMS Odisha – samsodisha.gov.in.

Step 2 – On the Homepage, click on the ‘Degree +3’ tab that is provided under the ‘Higher Education’ section.

Step 3 – On the new page, click on the tab that reads, ‘Merit List.’

Step 4 – A new window will open with Odisha +3 Admissions Second Merit List.

Step 5 – Check and download the second merit list.