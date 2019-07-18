SAMS Odisha +3 admission 2019: First allotment list released, check now

SAMS Odisha +3 admission 2019: Odisha Higher Education Department has released the first merit list for the +3 admission or degree admission. The first allotment list is available at the official website.

The students who got their name in the list can pay now the admission fee through the SAMS portal. The last date to pay admission fee is July 21 till 5 pm.

The selected students will now begin the admission process.

SAMS Odisha +3 degree admission 2019 first merit list: How to check

Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official website of SAMS – samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using registration number, password and date of birth

Step 4: First merit list will be displayed on the other screen

SAMS Odisha +3 admission 2019 2019: Documents needed

— Caste (SC/ST) certificate

— Applicants claiming reservation than ST/SC

— Class 12th board certificate

— Date of birth proof

— Nativity proof

— Applicant claiming any weightage

Students were selected based on the marks obtained in their class 10 board exams.

Those whose college of the first choice is selected, candidates’ fee will automatically be transferred to the college. The entire fee will be displayed at the website and students have to opt wisely. Also, uploading bank account details is a must. In case students do not want an automatic transfer, they can opt out of it while filling the form, however, failing to pay the amount in given deadline students will have to give up the seat.