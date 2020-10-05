SAMS Odisha +2 second merit list released, check admission procedure

SAMS odisha 2020: Check merit list at samsodisha.gov.in. Representational image/ file

SAMS Odisha 12th second merit list 2020: The Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha released the second merit list for admission to class 12 at its official website, samsodisha.gov.in. The students who got their name in the second merit list can apply for admission from October 6 to 8.

Over 4.15 lakh (4,15,007) students had registered for the application process, and till now, 3.84 lakh (3,84,332) students have applied online, and around 3.79 lakh (3,79,815) students paid their fees.

Students have to submit their documents online. Online auto-verification of caste certificates will be done during CAF online submission. The verification of the original documents will also be done during the time of admission. The admission intimation letter of the applicant will be available in the applicant or selected Higher Secondary School SAMS login.

SAMS Odisha +2 merit list 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the DHE Odisha +2 merit list link

Step 3: Enter your registration number, password, and date of birth.

Step 4: Your allotment result will be displayed.

SAMS Odisha +2 merit 2020: Documents needed

— 10th board examination is not verified online

— Caste (ST/SC) certificate is not verified online

— Applicant choose “Pay at SRC” option for application fees

— Applicant claiming reservation other than ST/SC

— Applicant claiming any weightage.

Selected applicants have to produce an intimation letter before the admission committee at the Destination Higher Secondary School (Junior College) on the date and time mentioned in their intimation letter. Candidates also have to pay the requisite admission fees.

