SAMS Odisha 12th admission first merit list: Here’s what next

SAMS Odisha 12th admission first merit list: The Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha released the first merit list for admission to class 12 at its official website, samsodisha.gov.in. Over 4.15 lakh students had registered for the application process. For these selected candidates, the admission process will begin from September 21.

Selected applicants have to produce an intimation letter before the admission committee at the Destination Higher Secondary School (Junior College) on the date and time mentioned their intimation letter. Candidates also have to pay the requisite admission fees.

Due to the pandemic, the candidate has to reach within the timeline specified as per their intimation letter to reduce overcrowding. Students need to wear masks and carry sanitisers as well as maintain a distance of six feet.

SAMS Odisha 12th first merit list: Documents

— Marksheet of class 10 and 11

— Migration certificate

— Reservation and weightage certificates

–School leaving certificates

— Intimation letter

— Reservation certificates

Online auto-verification of caste certificates will be done during CAF online submission. The verification of the original documents will also be done during the time of admission. The admission intimation letter of the applicant will be available in the applicant or selected Higher Secondary School SAMS login.

