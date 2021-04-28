Samastha Kerala public exam result declared, here’s how to check

Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidhyabhyasa Board has released the result for public examination of class 5, 7, 10 and 12. The result is available at samastha.in. The exam was held on April 3 and 4. The students who are not happy with their score can apply for re-evaluation.

The board will accept application forms along with fees. After receiving the application, the Board will do retotaling/ rechecking and then will declare the revised result in the pdf format.

To view score, visit the official website mentioned above. Click on the result section on the homepage. A new page will open. The result link will be displayed. Click on it. It will ask for registration number. Enter the number and view your scores.