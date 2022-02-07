Sainik Schools to start e-counselling for students; check details here

The Ministry of Defence has announced that the Sainik School Society (SSS) will soon come up with an automated system for the conduct of e-counselling. This decision has been taken to ensure transparency in the admission process. This new e-counselling system will be first initiated in the new schools that are being set up. Interested students can visit the official website — sainikschool.ncog.gov.in — to register and verify all details and processes.

“It will be applicable to the new schools being set up as part of the Government’s vision to provide an opportunity for students throughout the country to move in tune with National Education Policy along with following the Sainik School curriculum,” the ministry said.

When the process is up and running, the Sainik Schools Society will intimate students to apply for e-counselling, and will also release the deadlines through different platforms. After that, those who score more than the qualifying marks will be sent an individual link through the registered phone number or email address. “At the same time, new Sainik Schools will be provided with suitable access rights to provide category and gender-wise information as well as a number of vacancies,” the release read.

Students will be allowed to choose 10 schools as their choice of allocation. They will be allocated a school according to the system based on their rank and choice of the schools.

The final result will be then declared at the e-counselling portal. Students can either accept the allocated choice of school or indicate to authorities their alternate choice for round two of counselling. Candidates who want to pull out of the admission process should let the authorities know at this point itself.

Finalised candidates will then be sent details such as date, time and place for physical verification, and the candidates who are not selected in round one will then be considered for round two of counselling, only if seats remain vacant.