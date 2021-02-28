Sainik School AISSEE 2021: Check answer key, result release date and time

AISSEE result 2021 will be available at sainikschooladmission.in. Representational image/ file

AISSEE 2021: Following the National Testing Agency (NTA) held All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2021) on February 7, the candidates are long waiting for the result declaration. The NTA will first release the answer key, candidates will be provided options to raise objections on it, on the basis of which final answer key and result will be announced.

The answer key and result will be available at the website- sainikschooladmission.in.

Sainik School AISSEE 2021: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website- sainikschooladmission.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter the log in details- registration number, roll number

Step 4: The AISSEE result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

Sainik Schools are premier educational institutions with the mission to prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy and other officer training academies.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the result or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA Helpline number 0120-6895 200 or write to NTA at aissee@nta.ac.in.