Sainik School AISSEE 2021 answer key released, here’s how to raise objections

AISSEE 2021 answer key: The National Testing Agency on March 4 released the answer key of the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2021. The candidates can download the provisional answer key through the website- aissee.nta.nic.in.

The answer key and OMR responses will be available on the website till March 6, candidates can raise objections on it by paying Rs 200 per question. “If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final answer key, results will be prepared and declared,” NTA mentioned. The Sainik school entrance was held on February 7.

AISSEE 2021 answer key: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website- aissee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: Log in with your credentials

Step 4: Answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the answer key or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA helpline number 0120-6895 200 or write to NTA at aissee@nta.ac.in.