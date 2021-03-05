scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 05, 2021
Latest news

Sainik School AISSEE 2021 answer key released, here’s how to raise objections

AISSEE 2021 answer key: The answer key, OMR responses will be available on the website till March 6, candidates can raise objections on it by paying Rs 200 per question

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
March 5, 2021 10:37:41 am
AISSEE-answer-key-1200Download AISSEE 2021 answer key at aissee.nta.nic.in

AISSEE 2021 answer key: The National Testing Agency on March 4 released the answer key of the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2021. The candidates can download the provisional answer key through the website- aissee.nta.nic.in.

The answer key and OMR responses will be available on the website till March 6, candidates can raise objections on it by paying Rs 200 per question. “If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final answer key, results will be prepared and declared,” NTA mentioned. The Sainik school entrance was held on February 7.

AISSEE 2021 answer key: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website- aissee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: Log in with your credentials

Step 4: Answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Top Education News
Click here for more

In case of any difficulty in downloading the answer key or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA helpline number 0120-6895 200 or write to NTA at aissee@nta.ac.in.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 05: Latest News

Advertisement