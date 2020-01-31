Sainik School AISSEE 2020 results declared, check direct link

Sainik School AISSEE 2020 result is available now Sainik School AISSEE 2020 result is available now

Sainik School AISSEE 2020 results: Sainik School Society has released the results for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2020. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the website- sainikschooladmission.in.

The written examination was conducted on January 5, 2020 for students of class 6 and 9.

Sainik School AISSEE results 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- sainikschooladmission.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter the log in details- registration number, roll number

Step 4: The AISSEE results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

Sainik Schools are premier educational institutions with the mission to prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy and other officer training academies.

Earlier, only boys were allowed to take admission in Sainik schools. The Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh had given a nod to allow girls to take admission in these schools from 2017 onwards.

