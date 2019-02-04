Toggle Menu
Sainik School AISSEE 2019 results declared at sainikschooladmission.in

Sainik School AISSEE 2019 results: The exam for admission to Sainik Schools was conducted in September. Candidates can check result at sainikschooladmission.in.

Sainik School AISSEE 2019 results: Sainik school students during morning assembly. (Express photo by Tora Agarwala)
Sainik School AISSEE 2019 results: The All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2018) results are released on the official website, sainikschooladmission.in on February 4. The Sainik School Society had conducted a national-level entrance examination for enrolment in class 6 and class 9. The re-appear exam will be conducted on February 24, 2019.

AISSEE for admission to Sainik Schools across the country were conducted from September 15 to 22 last year. Candidates selected based on merit list are eligible for the interviw post which a list of shortlisted candidates for admission to the schools is released

Sainik School results 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link flashing towards the left-hand side of the page
Step 3: Enter the necessary details like registration number etc.
Step 4: Click on submit button.
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Download and take a printout of the admit card
Earlier, there were reports of malpractices during the AISSE 2018 exam and the CBI had booked the then principal, vice principal and administrative officer of Sainik School, Tilaiya for the alleged leak of All India Sainik School Examination 2018 question papers.
It is alleged that these officials entered into a criminal conspiracy and indulged in corrupt activities and cheated the Sainik School Society.
It is alleged that AISSEE 2018 was held for admission of boys to classes 6 and 9 by Sainik School Society at different centres including 12 in Jharkhand.

