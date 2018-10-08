Sainik School AISSEE 2019: Registration from today, apply at sainikschooladmission.in

The exam is held to select students for admission to classes 6 ot 9 in 26 Sainik Schools across the country. The exam is held to select students for admission to classes 6 ot 9 in 26 Sainik Schools across the country.

The All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2019) will be held on January 6. The application form will be released on October 8 and the registration will close on December 1. The prospectus is available on the official website sainikschooladmission.in on December 20. The exam is held to select students for admission to Classes 6 to 9 in 26 Sainik Schools across the country.

A total of 60 seats are available for Class 6 students and 15 for Class 9 students. The admission will be done on the basis of merit list will be released on February 4. The medical exam will be held tentatively on February 11 to February 28. The final merit list will be released on March 11.

The registration fees for general category or defence candidates is Rs 400 while the SC/ ST aspirants have to shell out Rs 250. Students can also avail scholarships that depend upon family income and category.

Exam pattern: The paper for class 6 will consist of 125 questions which will carry 300 marks. Of which Maths is for 50 questions, GK 25 questions, Language 25 questions, Intelligence 25 questions etc. Class 9 paper will have 400 marks in which there are Maths 50 questions, Intelligence 25 questions, English 25 questions, General Science 25 questions, Social studies 25 questions etc.

Exam pattern: The exam for class 6 will be held in English, Hindi and Malayalam (as per student’s choice). However, the question papers for class 9 will be set in English only and students are required to answer in English.

