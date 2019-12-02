Sainik School AISSEE admissions 2019: Registration process reopens for female candidates

The AISSEE exam is conducted to select students for admission to Classes 6 to 9 in 26 Sainik Schools across the country. (Express photo by Tora Agarwala) The AISSEE exam is conducted to select students for admission to Classes 6 to 9 in 26 Sainik Schools across the country. (Express photo by Tora Agarwala)

The Sainik Schools Society has reopened the registration process for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2019) for girls. The registration process that was earlier closed on September 23, 2019 has now been reopened.

Read | Sainik School AISSEE 2019 admit card updates

According to an update on the website, only girl candidates can now apply from November 26 to December 6, 2019 on the official website-http://www.sainikschooladmission.in. The entrance examination will be conducted on January 5, 2020 and the final merit list (with the waiting list) will be displayed on March 20, 2020. The exam is held to select students for admission to Classes 6 to 9 in 26 Sainik Schools across the country.

IN VIDEO | 6 Girl Cadets Creating History At Sainik School Mizoram

Sainik School AISSEE 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website-http://www.sainikschooladmission.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Application form’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Fill in your details and pay the application fee

Step 5: Download the application form and take a print out for future reference

Sainik School AISSEE 2019: Registration fee

General category and defence category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 400 while SC/ ST aspirants will have to pay Rs 250.

Sainik School AISSEE 2019: Exam pattern

For students appearing for class 6 exam, the paper will consist of 125 questions and will carry 300 marks. For students appearing for class 9, the paper will have 400 marks and will consist of 150 questions.

Earlier, only boys were allowed to take admission in Sainik schools. The Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh had given a nod to allow girls to take admission in these schools from 2017 onwards.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd