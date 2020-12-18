AISSEE 2021 Sainik School admission registration to close today

AISSEE 2021 will now be held on February 7. Representational image./ file

AISSEE 2021: The dates for the All India Sainik School Exam (AISSEE) 2021 has been postponed to February 7. Earlier, the entrance examination was scheduled to be held on January 10. The application submission date has also been extended to December 18, and candidates can apply through the website- aissee.nta.nic.in till 5 pm, and pay their application fees online upto 11:50 pm.

The candidates will also be provided an opportunity to make corrections on the application process, if any, from December 21. According to NTA, the online window to make correction on application process will be closed at aissee.nta.nic.in on December 25. “Candidates will be able to make corrections in any of the details submitted by them in their exam application form online through the correction window at aissee.nta.nic.in, during the period when the correction will be made available. They will also be able to replace the documents already uploaded with the correction documents, in case there has been an error in uploading,” the notification mentioned.

The entrance exam will be a pen and paper-based exam consisting of multiple-choice questions (MCQ). To apply for admission to class 6, the student should be less than 12 years of age as on March 31. For class 9, a student should be between 13 and 15-year-old. The age will be calculated as on March 31. Admissions for girls are open for class 6 in Sainik schools. To appear for the exam, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 550. For reserved category candidates, it is Rs 400.

For any clarification, candidates can get in touch the NTA help desk at 0120 6895 200 or write at aissee@nta.ac.in.

