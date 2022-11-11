Russia ready to welcome Indian medical students who left Ukraine: Official

Indian students who returned from Ukraine mid-degree can now complete their education in Russia instead, Russian Consul General Oleg Avdeev said today.

Thousands of students who were pursuing medical courses in Ukraine had to defer their medical education and return to India when the Russia-Ukraine war started early this year. While some returned to Ukraine now, others are still at crossroads.

Russia has decided to open doors for such students, the Russian Consul General Oleg Avdeev has said. “Indian students who left Ukraine can continue their education in Russia as the medical syllabus is almost the same (as Ukraine). They know the language of the people, as, in Ukraine, most of them speak Russian. They’re most welcome in Russia,” news agency ANI quoted Avdeev.

He also added that there has been an upward trend in the number of international students applying for higher education programmes in the country.

Meanwhile, the students who returned from Ukraine during the war have had to even change their courses or streams to continue with their life. Some of them had taken huge loans from banks and other financial lenders to pursue their medical programme in Ukraine, but the war disrupted their life in a way that now their debt is more than what they have studied. A lot of the students are also unable to return to Ukraine or any other country due to a financial crunch.