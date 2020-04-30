RUR World Ranking 2020: IISc Bangalore only Indian institute in top 100

IISc Banagalore campus (Photo/Ralph Alex Arakal) IISc Banagalore campus (Photo/Ralph Alex Arakal)

RUR World Ranking 2020: The Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore has been ranked as best Indian institute by the Round University Ranking (RUR) 2020, Russia. IISc has also obtained a significant place globally as it has become the only Indian institute to be featured in the top 100 or Diamond League.

Improving its performance from last year, the institute has gone up from 84th rank and 81.393 score in 2019 to 62nd rank and 83.813 score in Ranking 2020. However, none of the other Indian institutes — just like last year — could make it to the top 100. The far second is the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi at 249 places followed by IIT-Madras at 271 and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune at 287th.

IIT-Kharagpur which was ranked as the best Indian institute by the THE Impact Ranking 2020 has secured the 324th position with a score of 59.05 in RUR World University ranking.

The global best remains Harvard University, USA with a perfect 100 score followed by the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) with 99.291. Only one UK varsity to feature in the top five is Imperial College of London at the third spot. While the top three ranks remain the same as last year, the MIT has replaced Yale to score the fifth position. Here are global top 5 –

Rank 1 – Harvard University

Rank 2 – California Institute of Technology

Rank 3 – Imperial College London

Rank 4 – Stanford University

Rank 5 – Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Indian Universities in RUR Ranking –

Rank 62 – Indian Institute of Science

Rank 249 – IIT Delhi

Rank 271 – IIT Madras

Rank 287 – IISER Pune

Rank 321 – IIT Kanpur

Rank 324 – IIT Kharagpur

Rank 362 – University of Hyderabad

Rank 473 – Indian School of Mines

Rank 480 – Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Rank 538 – Jamia Milia Islamia

Rank 634 – Cochin University of Science and Technology

Rank 663 – Amity University

Rank 719 – Vellore Institute of Technology

RUR World University Rankings claims to evaluate performance of over 829 institutes across the world and as many as 13 Indian institutes have managed to secure their place in the index. The ranking evaluates higher education institutes by 20 indicators grouped into four key areas — teaching, research, international diversity, and financial sustainability.

