Ladakh scraps rule barring overqualified staff on lower posts from applying to higher government jobs

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday issued an order removing a rule that barred government employees — despite holding graduate or higher qualifications — from applying to graduate-level positions if they had been appointed to posts requiring lower qualifications. The order comes into immediate effect, as per a press statement.

Earlier, candidates who secured government jobs based on Class 10 or Class 12 qualifications were required to submit an affidavit declaring they did not possess higher degrees, effectively disqualifying them from future graduate-level recruitment. Saxena termed the provision “unjustified” and “restrictive,” stating that it curtailed employees’ right to seek suitable career opportunities.

The move is expected to benefit thousands of youth in Ladakh employed in roles such as Orderly and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), who were previously ineligible to appear for graduate-level examinations. Officials noted that the decision followed multiple representations received by the Lieutenant Governor’s office from affected employees.