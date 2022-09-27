scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

RUHS Nursing exam admit card released; steps to download

The exam will be conducted on October 16. The candidates must carry a hard copy of their RUHS Paramedical entrance exam admit card to the examination hall.

ruhs admit cardCandidates can download the hall ticket at the official website - ruhsraj.org (Representative image/file)

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur has released the admit cards for the BSc Nursing entrance exam 2022. Candidates can download the hall ticket at the official website – ruhsraj.org

Read |NMC Fee Guidelines 2022 | ‘Illegal’, ‘they are trying to control 100%’ seats in private medical colleges: Expert

The exam will be conducted on October 16. The candidates must carry a hard copy of their RUHS Paramedical entrance exam admit card to the examination hall.

RUHS Paramedical admit card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – ruhsraj.org

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...Premium
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...Premium
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...
The Kurmis: a political historyPremium
The Kurmis: a political history
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricketPremium
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricket

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter required credentials

Step 4: Click on submit to access the admit card

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the hall ticket

Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre an hour before the reporting time to avoid last minute hassles. Along with the admit card candidates should also carry a photo ID. Electronic gadgets like smart phones, digital watches are prohibited in the examination hall.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-09-2022 at 01:57:42 pm
Next Story

Mumbai: Technical failure near Neral station, Central Railway trains running late by 20 minutes

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 27: Latest News
Advertisement