RUHS Nursing exam admit card released; steps to download

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur has released the admit cards for the BSc Nursing entrance exam 2022. Candidates can download the hall ticket at the official website – ruhsraj.org

The exam will be conducted on October 16. The candidates must carry a hard copy of their RUHS Paramedical entrance exam admit card to the examination hall.

RUHS Paramedical admit card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – ruhsraj.org

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter required credentials

Step 4: Click on submit to access the admit card

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the hall ticket

Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre an hour before the reporting time to avoid last minute hassles. Along with the admit card candidates should also carry a photo ID. Electronic gadgets like smart phones, digital watches are prohibited in the examination hall.