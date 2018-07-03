RTE Round 2: Less than half allottees get admission

Only 30 per cent of the applicants have been admitted. File Only 30 per cent of the applicants have been admitted. File

ONLY 737 of the 2,382 children, who were allotted seats, have been able to secure admissions in schools in the second round of admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, list of which was published on June 11.

Despite two extensions in deadline for confirming admissions, the response has been mild as only 30 per cent of the applicants have been admitted. Another 1,297 applications are pending approval from the school administrations. Schools can approve or reject applications based on the veracity of the documents produced.

Under the RTE Act, 25 per cent seats in schools are reserved for children belonging to economically-backward sections, who are entitled to free education till 14 years of age. This year’s admission process has been marred by several hurdles. While the admission began in April, barely a quarter of the applicants have managed to secure a seat. A total of 2,837 children, of the 11,358 who had applied, have secured seats.

Sources in the education department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said the admission process was halted for over a month in May to accommodate children from backward classes and those living with HIV.

