RTE Act: Only 952 of 3,717 students got admission in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 22 schools get notice

Notice sent to schools denying admission to students from economically weaker sections (Representational image)

Notice has been issued to nearly two dozen private schools across Noida and Greater Noida for alleged non-compliance of the Right to Education (RTE) Act and denying admission to economically-weaker students, officials said Monday.

As many as 6,261 children had applied for benefits under RTE Act, a central law that mandates free and compulsory education to every child aged 6-14, in this session in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, the officials said.

Of the total applicants, 3,717 of them were allotted schools through an online lottery system but only 952 of these children have got admission so far, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Dhirendra Kumar said, citing complaint from parents over non-implementation of the law.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has also appointed a six-member committee to follow up the matter in their areas, according to an order issued by the BSA.

This is the second time the Gautam Buddh Nagar district’s education department has issued notice to private schools over non-implementation of the RTE. Earlier 58 private schools were issued notice, Kumar stated.

On Monday, notices were issued to 22 schools for the second time. Action as per rules will be taken against the schools which do not allow admission to children allotted to them under the RTA quota, he stated in the order.

A team of education department also visited two private schools to inspect the implementation of the RTE Act there, he added.

