RSSB REET Mains Result 2026: Merit list Out for 7,759 teacher posts at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSSB REET Mains Result 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has declared the REET Mains Result 2026 for the recruitment of 7,759 primary and upper primary school teacher posts. The results were announced on May 27, and candidates who appeared for the teacher recruitment exam can check and download their REET results from the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
The REET 2026 Mains exam was conducted from January 17 to 20 to fill teacher vacancies for Level 1 (Classes 1 to 5) and Level 2 (Classes 6 to 8) in government schools across Rajasthan.
Step 1: Go to the official site of REET —rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Tap on the REET 2026 Result link present on the home page.
Step 3: Fill in the login details and click on submit.
Step 4: Your result will show on the screen. Check and download the result.
Step 5: Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.
The result has been released in the form of subject-wise PDF files, along with merit-based cut-off marks for document verification. The REET 3rd Grade Mains Result PDF for TSP posts for Sanskrit, Science and Maths has been released. As per the result, 6,920 candidates are qualified in the Science & Maths exam, and 1,148 candidates are qualified in the Sanskrit exam.
Cut-off marks have been released alongside the results and vary by subject, level, category, and area (TSP vs Non-TSP). REET is a state-level eligibility test conducted to assess the eligibility of candidates aspiring to become teachers for classes 1 to 8 in Rajasthan.
Candidates who will be able to secure the REET cut-off marks will be shortlisted in the merit list of candidates, who will then be called for the other stage of the recruitment process, which is document verification. During document verification, candidates will be required to present original academic and personal documents, including REET Mains Admit Card, marksheets for Class 10, 12, graduation and B.Ed/D.El.Ed, REET Eligibility Certificate, Category/Caste and Domicile Certificates, and a valid photo ID.
The RSSB board will soon announce details about document verification and appointments after the REET Mains results are declared. Candidates who qualify are advised to keep all original documents ready and monitor the official RSSB website regularly for further updates regarding the next stages of recruitment.