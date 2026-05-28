RSSB REET Mains Result 2026: Merit list Out for 7,759 teacher posts at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The REET 2026 Mains exam was conducted from January 17 to 20 to fill teacher vacancies for Level 1 (Classes 1 to 5) and Level 2 (Classes 6 to 8) in government schools across Rajasthan. (Express Archive)

RSSB REET Mains Result 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has declared the REET Mains Result 2026 for the recruitment of 7,759 primary and upper primary school teacher posts. The results were announced on May 27, and candidates who appeared for the teacher recruitment exam can check and download their REET results from the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The REET 2026 Mains exam was conducted from January 17 to 20 to fill teacher vacancies for Level 1 (Classes 1 to 5) and Level 2 (Classes 6 to 8) in government schools across Rajasthan.

REET Results 2026: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official site of REET —rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Tap on the REET 2026 Result link present on the home page.