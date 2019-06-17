RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019 to be released on this date

RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) will not declare the results of class 10 or matric examinations on Monday, June 17. Speaking to indianexpress.com, the official from the board mentioned, “The results of RSOS class 10 examinations will not be released today. We are planning to declare it on June 19, that is, by Wednesday.”

Earlier, some media portals reported that the results of RSOS class 10 examination will be declared on Monday, June 17, 2019.

The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

The results will be available at the official websites, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.result91.com, eductaion.rajasthan.gov.in and partner website, indiaresult.com.

The RSOS had earlier declared RSOS class 12 result. The overall pass percentage stood at 34.85 per cent, an increase of 1.17 per cent from last year’s pass percentage. Last year Rajasthan Open school had announced the class 10 and class 12 results on the same date. The exams were conducted in May this year.

The Rajasthan State Open School conducted the class 10 and class 12 examinations twice a year.

Further, the RSOS provides the facility to apply for re-evaluation and re-totalling. To apply for the same, candidates have to fill the application form available at the official website and submit along with an application fee. Candidates need to pay Rs 200 for each subject.