RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019 not releasing this week

RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) will not declare the results of class 10 or matric examinations this week. The delay in the declaration of the result has happened due to the transfer of the top officials including secretary, said an official. “The results of RSOS Class 10 examination is likely to be released on Monday, June 24, 2019,” the official mentioned.

The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the website — rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSOS results will be available at the official websites, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.result91.com, eductaion.rajasthan.gov.in and partner website, indiaresult.com.

RSOS Rajasthan 10th Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.result91.com, eductaion.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The RSOS has already declared the result for class 12. The overall pass percentage stood at 34.85 per cent, an increase of 1.17 per cent from last year’s pass percentage. Last year, Rajasthan Open school had announced the class 10 and class 12 results on the same date. The exams were conducted in May this year.

The Rajasthan State Open School conducted the class 10 and class 12 examinations twice a year.

Further, the RSOS provides the facility to apply for re-evaluation and re-totalling. To apply for the same, candidates have to fill the application form available at the official website and submit along with an application fee. Candidates need to pay Rs 200 for each subject.